Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0655 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,392,658 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.