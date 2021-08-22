LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $253.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. LSB Industries has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in LSB Industries by 125.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

