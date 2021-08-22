LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.21). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 475 ($6.21), with a volume of 9,168 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £499.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

