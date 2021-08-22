Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Buys 28,870 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 28,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUMO opened at $8.95 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

