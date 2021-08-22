Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,893,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $163,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.