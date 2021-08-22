Madison Square Garden Sports’ (MSGS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 231,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

