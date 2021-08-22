MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$28.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$21.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 278.97. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

