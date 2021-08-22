MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 2.9%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 26,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 346,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
