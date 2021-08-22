MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Down 2.9%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 26,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 346,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

