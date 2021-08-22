Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. 4,754,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,704. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

