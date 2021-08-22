Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of MANU stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -180.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,897 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

