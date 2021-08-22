Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Update

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTX. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

MNTX opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

