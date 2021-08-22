MANTRA DAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.21 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 0% against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $74.78 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.64 or 0.00802992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047297 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 353,794,785 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

