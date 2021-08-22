MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $903,671.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $33.75 million and $903,671.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.