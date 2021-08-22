Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

