Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $5,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $4,954,600.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.45, for a total transaction of $5,029,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $4,841,600.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 5th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.91, for a total transaction of $4,978,200.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $4,819,000.00.
- On Friday, July 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.51, for a total transaction of $4,850,200.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $4,888,800.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $4,948,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.