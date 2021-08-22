Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

MARPS stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

