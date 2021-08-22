Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

