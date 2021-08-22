Marlin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23.80 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Marlin has a total market cap of $66.85 million and $23.80 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00157140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,694.77 or 0.99962221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.97 or 0.00913454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.99 or 0.06632673 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

