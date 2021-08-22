Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.44.

MQ stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69. Marqeta has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $1,885,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $23,858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

