Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $354.99. 4,135,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,663. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.