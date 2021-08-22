Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $477,012.71 and approximately $83.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,498.98 or 0.99904012 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00044396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.26 or 0.00941927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00498900 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.00360116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006398 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

