Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Up 6.4%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.15. 2,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 407,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $525.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. Analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $7,492,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

