Maxim Group Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Buy

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,466 shares of company stock worth $206,416 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

