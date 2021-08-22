MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Makes New $42,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. CNH Industrial makes up approximately 26.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,049. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

