MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. MedicCoin has a market cap of $29,157.66 and $19.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056933 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

