MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

MNOV opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 73,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

