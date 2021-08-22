MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse Acquires 10,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

William Robert Klesse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.09. The company had a trading volume of 486,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.59.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

