MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse Acquires 10,000 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
William Robert Klesse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 8th, William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.09. The company had a trading volume of 486,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.28 price objective (down previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.59.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
