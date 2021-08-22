megaBONK Market Capitalization Tops $266,920.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $266,920.00 and $6,771.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.72 or 0.00825733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103960 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

