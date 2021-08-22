Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 2,633,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

MPNGF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Meituan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16.

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

