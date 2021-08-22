Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $16.19 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $578.04 or 0.01188707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $16.19 million and $1.48 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00509450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003509 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.