Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.82.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $49.40. 731,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,692. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

