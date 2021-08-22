Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.