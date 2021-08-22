Meta Price Tops $2.75 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

