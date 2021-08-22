MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MET stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $60.51. 2,990,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,239. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

