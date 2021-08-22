MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MGE Energy traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.24, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

