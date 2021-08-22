Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,920 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 84.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $47.54.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

