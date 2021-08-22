Millennium Management LLC Has $752,000 Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,086 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $1,340,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

RPAI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

