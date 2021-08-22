Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,001 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHLD opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. Guild Holdings has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Guild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

