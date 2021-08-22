Millennium Management LLC Sells 154,387 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

