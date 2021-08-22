Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105,791 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caleres by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Caleres news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,705. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

