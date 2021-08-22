Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProPetro worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after buying an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ProPetro by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,279,000 after buying an additional 522,538 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $38,304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,980,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $678.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

