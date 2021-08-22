Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00.

MIME opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 58,865 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

