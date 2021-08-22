MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Down 3.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 9,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 720,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after acquiring an additional 639,774 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1,801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356,188 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,988 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,211,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 658,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

