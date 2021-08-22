MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $272,626.84 and $713.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,015.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.16 or 0.06624799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $680.28 or 0.01387902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.10 or 0.00373556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.64 or 0.00595005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00343026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00325030 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

