Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,476 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

