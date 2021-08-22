Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Acquires $48,100.00 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,092.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.57.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
