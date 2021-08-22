Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,641,000 after purchasing an additional 541,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.91. 1,536,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

