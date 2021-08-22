Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires Shares of 550 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after purchasing an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.19.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

