Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,253 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 90.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

RF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,012,415. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

