Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 665 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

VO traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.05. 396,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $244.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

