Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 941.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,880.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 221.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

