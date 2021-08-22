Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 110,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,573,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,663 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,021.5% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 1,655,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

